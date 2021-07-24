India's COVID-19 tally rises to 31,293,062

+ ↺ − 16 px

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,332,159 on Saturday as 39,097 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data, Xinhua reported.

Besides, 546 deaths due to the pandemic since Friday morning took the death toll to 420,016.

There are still 408,977 active COVID-19 cases in the country, with a rise of 3,464 cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 30,503,166 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 35,087 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

News.Az