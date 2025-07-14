India’s first ISS astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla returns from space mission

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indian Air Force officer and astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is set to return to Earth after making history as the first Indian to set foot on the International Space Station (ISS).

Part of the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), a private space mission operated by Axiom Space in collaboration with NASA, ISRO, ESA, and SpaceX, the crew is scheduled to undock from the ISS on Monday at 07:05 ET (16:35 IST), with splashdown expected around 15:00 IST on July 15, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Led by former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, the Ax-4 crew included Shukla as pilot, Polish astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, and Hungarian astronaut Tibor Kapu. The mission launched on June 26 and was initially planned for two weeks, but extended its stay for additional scientific work.

During their time on the ISS, the crew conducted 60 scientific experiments, including seven developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Shukla’s participation marks India’s most significant step yet in human spaceflight since Rakesh Sharma’s mission in 1984.

In an emotional farewell speech from space, Shukla said:

“India’s journey in space exploration is tough, but it has begun... From space, today’s India looks ambitious, fearless, confident, and proud.”

Shukla, a fighter pilot with over 2,000 flight hours, was selected among four Indian Air Force officers for ISRO’s upcoming Gaganyaan human spaceflight, scheduled for 2027. The ₹500 crore ($59 million) investment in his Ax-4 seat and training is seen as a strategic move to prepare for future missions, including a space station by 2035 and a lunar landing by 2040.

The return of Group Captain Shukla is being celebrated as a milestone moment, igniting excitement across India and inspiring a new generation of space enthusiasts.

