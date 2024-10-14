Indonesia deports 3 French nationals for involvement in election campaign

The immigration office in Central Aceh, Indonesia, deported three French nationals for allegedly participating in the political campaign of a candidate running for regent.

The three men, identified by their initials BAJP (75), MB (35), and YB (33), had been detained by immigration authorities since October 8 before being deported, News.Az reports, citing Indonesian media. The French nationals had originally traveled to Aceh to purchase patchouli oil from local producers, including a cooperative managed by politician Said Sani, who is currently a candidate for regent in Gayo Lues Regency.At a news conference on Friday, Central Aceh Immigration Office Head Hamdani said the three men had violated their visa conditions by participating in a political campaign, though he did not disclose the candidate's name."They initially came to Gayo Lues with the intention of purchasing patchouli oil," Hamdani explained.Local news outlet Alabaspos.com reported that the three French citizens had previously visited Gayo Lues several times in search of patchouli oil suppliers. During these visits, they frequently met with Said Sani, who served as the vice regent of Gayo Lues from 2017 to 2022.Their latest visit was intended to finalize a sales agreement with Said Sani, who is also a commissioner of a rural cooperative that produces patchouli oil. However, their arrival coincided with the local election campaign season, which raised concerns about their activities.Patchouli oil is a valuable commodity for local farmers, selling for approximately Rp 2 million ($128) per kilogram.

