Indonesia inaugurates $3.9 billion mega petrochemical plant

Indonesia on Thursday inaugurated a $3.9 billion petrochemical complex owned by PT Lotte Chemical Indonesia in Cilegon, Banten Province.

President Prabowo Subianto described the project as a major industrial milestone, stating that it "brings benefits to us" and should be "protected and welcomed," News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He highlighted that the facility marks a new chapter in the country’s progress, emphasizing that an open nation with strong international partnerships will advance more rapidly toward prosperity.

The plant is expected to produce approximately $2 billion worth of petrochemical products annually.

