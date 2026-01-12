Indonesia to roll out nationwide single rice price in 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesia is set to implement a nationwide single rice price policy starting in 2026, aimed at reducing price disparities between regions, Coordinating Minister for Food Affairs Zulkifli Hasan said on Monday.

The policy seeks to ensure uniform rice prices across the country, including in eastern Indonesia, with the government providing support for distribution financing to address logistical challenges, News.Az reports, Xinhua.

"We don't want eastern Indonesia to pay higher prices. In 2026, we will strive to apply a single rice price nationwide," Hasan said following a coordination meeting on food affairs.

According to Hasan, the plan requires strengthening the role of state-owned logistics agency Bulog, particularly in managing rice distribution and maintaining national price stability. The government is considering providing Bulog with an assignment margin to ensure adequate financing for these tasks.

Authorities also reviewed national rice supply conditions, amid projections that the main harvest season could begin earlier in February, which is expected to support price stability.

Prices discussed as a reference for the policy include around 14,900 rupiahs (approximately 0.96 U.S. dollars) per kilogram for premium rice and 13,500 rupiahs per kilogram for medium rice. Under Bulog’s subsidized food supply and price stabilization program, rice for lower-income groups is sold at between 11,000 and 12,000 rupiahs per kilogram.

Hasan emphasized that the single-price rice policy is still in preparation and will require coordinated support in areas including distribution, financing, and infrastructure.

