Indonesia blocks Elon Musk’s Grok over AI content concerns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesia temporarily blocked access to Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok on Saturday, citing concerns over AI-generated sexualized content. The Southeast Asian nation is the first to restrict access to the tool.

The Communications and Digital Ministry said that non-consensual sexual deepfakes violate human rights and digital security. Officials have summoned representatives from xAI, the company behind Grok, to discuss the matter, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

xAI recently limited image generation and editing features to paying subscribers after reports that the AI had produced sexualized outputs, including depictions of minors. Musk warned that users creating illegal content on Grok would face consequences similar to posting illegal material elsewhere.

Indonesia enforces strict online regulations banning obscene content. Governments across Europe and Asia have also raised concerns and launched inquiries into sexualized AI outputs.

News.Az