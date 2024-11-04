Indonesia volcano eruption leaves at least 10 dead, forces evacuations - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A volcano in eastern Indonesia erupted overnight, resulting in at least ten fatalities as it unleashed fireballs and ash over nearby villages.

At least six people have been killed in a volcanic #eruption on #Indonesia's Flores island, the National Disaster Management Agency said. pic.twitter.com/W01C45aojr — News.Az (@news_az) November 4, 2024

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, a 1,703-metre twin volcano located on the popular tourist island of Flores, first erupted shortly before midnight, forcing authorities to evacuate several villages, News.Az reports, citing Indonesian media. Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for the country's disaster mitigation agency (BNPB), confirmed the death toll at a press conference, adding that 10,295 people had been affected by the eruptions.Some wooden houses caught fire, and the ground was pockmarked with holes caused by flying molten rocks.The crater erupted just before midnight and then again at 1.27am and 2.48am, the country's volcanology agency said. It raised the alert level to the highest and told locals and tourists not to carry out activities within a seven-kilometre radius of the crater. It released images that showed the roofs of houses collapsed after they were hit by volcanic rocks, and locals sheltering in communal buildings.

News.Az