Industrial production in Azerbaijan grows by 2%

Industrial production in Azerbaijan increased by AZN 35.6 bn or 2% for Jan-Sept 2018 versus to the 2017 same term.

Fineko.abc.az reports citing the State Statistics Committee that production in the nonoil industry increased by 10.8% and in the oil industry by 0.7%.

"7.3% of industrial production accounted for the mining industry, 22.3% for the processing sector, 4% for generation and distribution of electricity, gas and steam, 0.6% for water supply, wastewater treatment and processing. 0.7% of the extractive industry accounted for oil production and 2.4% for extraction of commercial gas," the Committee informed.

