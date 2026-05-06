Inessa Kudruk: Belarus hands protest note to Armenia - VIDEO

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Inessa Kudruk, Chargé d’Affaires of the Republic of Belarus in the Republic of Armenia, has confirmed that Belarus formally handed a protest note to Armenia.





According to her, comments regarding the accusations made against the Belarusian side should be provided by the relevant representatives of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

“As for the protest note handed to the Armenian side yesterday, we confirm this fact. The day before, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry summoned the chargé d’affaires of Armenia in Belarus, to whom a protest note was delivered in connection with recent unfriendly statements made by the Speaker of the Armenian Parliament against Belarus,” Kudruk said.

As reported by News.Az, citing News.am, Belarus is awaiting an official statement from the spokesperson of its Foreign Ministry regarding the accusations made against the Belarusian side.

News.Az