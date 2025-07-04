Injuries rise to 45 in gas station explosion in Rome, Italy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of injuries has risen to 45 following a powerful explosion at a gas station in eastern Rome on Friday morning, according to the latest reports from Italian media, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Italy's ANSA news agency reported that the injured include 12 police officers, six firefighters, and three emergency rescuers who had arrived on the scene after an initial smaller blast. Additional explosions occurred shortly thereafter.

Two people are in critical condition and currently on life support, while six others have been classified as "code red" - the highest level of medical emergency in Italy's healthcare system.

The explosion occurred at a gas station on Via Gordiani in Rome's Prenestino district. Preliminary investigations by the local fire department suggest the blast may have been caused by a fuel pump detaching from a tanker truck. Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

