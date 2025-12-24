Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan seals major U.S. government deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a decisive move that could reshape the future of Intel, CEO Lip-Bu Tan secured a $5.7 billion investment from the U.S. government after a pivotal Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump. The agreement gave the government nearly a 10% stake in the chipmaker and positioned Intel as a strategic player in U.S. semiconductor production.

Tan, a veteran dealmaker with a long history in venture capital, faced intense scrutiny due to his prior investments in China. Despite early criticism from Trump, Tan used his negotiation skills and industry connections—including endorsements from tech leaders at Microsoft and Nvidia—to gain trust and secure the deal, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The investment acts as a lifeline for Intel, which has struggled to keep pace with foreign competitors in advanced chip manufacturing. Since Tan’s appointment, Intel’s stock has surged nearly 80%, outpacing the S&P 500.

While Tan’s technical expertise has been questioned by some industry insiders, his ability to forge high-profile deals has opened doors to potential partners, including Nvidia, which invested $5 billion in a collaboration with Intel.

Intel continues to modernize its operations, cutting management layers and promoting engineering talent directly to key leadership positions. The company is also advancing its next-generation chip technologies, including the 14A process, aimed at producing more powerful and efficient semiconductors.

The U.S. government’s stake signals a potential shift in industrial policy, where strategic companies may receive equity in exchange for federal support, strengthening domestic manufacturing and reducing reliance on foreign chip suppliers.

