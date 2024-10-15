Int'l Decolonization Front issues statement on situation in Kanaky and Martinique

+ ↺ − 16 px

The statement says that it is no coincidence that after Kanaky, Martinique is revolting.It states that to the legitimate demands of these two countries, France, with its chronic democratic drift, responds only with repression and force:"These two territories are economically drained and the settlers capture the only profits generated by commercial activities, Caldoches in the Pacific and Békés in the Caribbean, when they are not diverted to feed the coffers of the French State through VAT.The high cost of living and the contempt for local populations are the two levers of the social anger that is shaking Martinique. This high cost of living is the consequence of extreme food dependency, poor development, low incomes, and persistent colonial poverty. It is also part of a context of dispossession of Martinique's land, two-speed justice, mass exodus of young people, and a policy of settlement colonization.This is the unbearable expression of the colonial system in Martinique.The French state once again responded to the first peaceful demonstrations with unspeakable violence, now a common practice among the forces of repression.The International Decolonization Front protests against these practices from another age which demonstrates the democratic decay of a colonial state.He believes that the solution lies in the implementation of a genuine decolonial strategy allowing the construction of an economic system truly serving the people of Martinique and capable of ensuring them a dignified future.We demand the departure of the CRS8 which has nothing republican about it and which only provides security to those in power and their local contacts.The Front demands a democratic solution to the institutional problems of Kanaky and the economic, social, and political problems of the two territories concerned. This solution must be a real step towards self-determination and independence."

News.Az