International travelers visit Azykh cave in Azerbaijan’s Khojavand district

The group of 30 international travelers from 12 countries has today visited the Fuzuli district, liberated by the valiant Azerbaijani army, as part of their visit to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions, News.az reports.

During the trip, employees of the Special Representative Office of the Azerbaijani President in the Karabakh region briefed the visitors about the destructions and atrocities committed in the district during the Armenian occupation.

As they viewed the Fuzuli International Airport, also known as the air gate of Karabakh, the travelers visited the Azykh cave located in the Khojavand district.

Deputy head of Azerbaijan’s State Service of Cultural Heritage Conservation, Development, and Rehabilitation under the Ministry of Culture Aghajavid Ramazanov provided an insight into the history of the Azykh cave, one of the oldest human settlements in the world, as well as archeological research conducted in the area.

The visitors also viewed the traces of illegal research and excavation works carried out in the cave.

During the three-day trip, travelers from 12 countries will visit Fuzuli, Khojavand, Shusha, Kalbajar, Lachin, Zangilan, Jabrayil and Aghdam districts, and eye witness the atrocities committed by Armenians in the liberated territories.

News.Az