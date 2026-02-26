Investor urges Siemens Energy not to sell wind unit

+ ↺ − 16 px

A major shareholder has warned Siemens Energy AG against selling its struggling wind division, saying the company should not “squander” the business at a discount.

Speaking at the annual general meeting in Frankfurt, Deka Investment’s Ingo Speich said divesting Siemens Gamesa now would amount to selling it below its true value. The wind unit has weighed heavily on Siemens Energy’s earnings, reporting a €1.36 billion operating loss last year and is only expected to break even in 2026, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The debate intensified after U.S. activist investor Ananym called in December for a strategic review and potential spin-off, arguing it could unlock shareholder value. While Siemens Energy management has not ruled out a separation in principle, it has emphasized the need to stabilise the business first.

Ananym said recent discussions with leadership had been constructive but maintained that even a stabilised Siemens Gamesa may struggle to reach the double-digit margin targets set by the parent company. The activist argues that a spin-off could improve overall valuation and allow the wind unit to compete more effectively for investment capital.

For now, investors appear divided between fixing the business before taking strategic action and accelerating a spin-off to protect shareholder returns.

