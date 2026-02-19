Nigeria, Germany revive Siemens power project

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz discussed expanding cooperation on security, electricity and infrastructure during a phone call on Wednesday, the Nigerian presidency said.

During the nine-minute conversation, the leaders focused on reviving a stalled presidential power project involving German industrial giant Siemens, as well as Nigeria’s interest in acquiring used German helicopters, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Tinubu told Merz that Nigeria urgently needs support to upgrade its electricity transmission network, according to the statement.

The Siemens-backed initiative dates to a 2019 agreement aimed at rehabilitating transmission lines and distribution substations. The plan originally targeted 7,000 megawatts of reliable power by 2021 and 11,000 megawatts by 2023 but has faced regulatory, logistical and financing hurdles.

Merz assured Tinubu that Siemens would proceed with the work and that Deutsche Bank stands ready to help finance the project, the Nigerian presidency said.

Tinubu also requested German assistance in supplying used helicopters to strengthen Nigeria’s reconnaissance and intelligence operations in the Sahel region, where worsening insecurity has increasingly threatened coastal West Africa.

Nigeria and Germany, which have maintained diplomatic relations for 65 years, also agreed to broaden cooperation in rail transport, creative industries and skills development.

Merz further expressed support for plans to establish a Museum of African Arts, though additional details were not disclosed.

News.Az