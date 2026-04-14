Investors question OpenAI’s new direction

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OpenAI is facing growing scrutiny from investors over its $852 billion valuation, as concerns mount about its shifting strategy and rising competition in the AI sector.

Some backers are questioning the company’s recent pivot toward enterprise-focused products, warning that frequent changes in direction could weaken its competitive edge, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The concerns come just weeks after OpenAI raised a massive $122 billion in funding—potentially the largest fundraising round in Silicon Valley history. Despite the strong investor interest, the company has reportedly revised its product roadmap twice in the past six months in response to pressure from rivals.

Competition is intensifying, particularly from Anthropic and Google, both of which are rapidly advancing their own artificial intelligence capabilities. Some analysts believe Anthropic’s revenue growth could soon surpass OpenAI’s.

Critics argue that shifting focus away from flagship products like ChatGPT toward enterprise solutions may dilute the company’s strengths. One early investor described the strategy as “deeply unfocused,” despite ChatGPT’s massive global user base and rapid growth.

OpenAI, however, has pushed back against these claims. Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar said suggestions of investor dissatisfaction do not reflect reality.

In a statement, the company emphasized that its recent funding round was oversubscribed and completed at record speed, backed by leading global investors who remain confident in its long-term vision and business momentum.

News.Az