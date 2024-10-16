iPhones lose value faster than Samsung - STUDY

+ ↺ − 16 px

iPhones continue to hold their value vs. other brands… But watch out, as Samsung Galaxy S-series retains more value with each new release.

Apple smartphones, which have long been considered the best for investment for subsequent resale, have begun to depreciate faster than before, News.Az reports citing a study by SellCell According to the study, the iPhone 16 is depreciating 8% faster than the iPhone 15 in the first two weeks after its release. This trend is observed not only in the basic models, but also in the entire line. In the first two weeks, iPhone 16 sales fell by 41.2%, while last year's models fell by 33.2% during this time.SellCell analysts note that since the release of the iPhone 12, each year there has been a 5% decrease in value compared to the previous generation of Apple smartphones. Despite the fact that Apple devices still retain their price better than most competitors, each new generation loses value faster than the previous one. This can significantly affect user decisions when choosing a new smartphone.At the same time, Samsung smartphones show the opposite trend. Over the past year, the Galaxy S23 has lost 61.1% of its value, an improvement over the previous model's 66.7%. The current Galaxy S24 has seen an even slower decline in value.

