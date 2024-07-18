Iran affirms no plans for atomic bomb

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's acting Foreign Minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, emphasized that Iran has no intentions of developing an atomic bomb, citing the theological conclusion by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that prohibits its creation, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"This is a fatwa of the leader of Iran - the highest religious authority and at the same time the highest state official in Iran. Therefore, the orders and fatwas issued by him are binding on all [authorities] and no one can or will violate them," Kani said.Furthermore, Kani affirmed Iran's commitment to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and its safeguards agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), emphasizing that Tehran has no plans to breach these agreements concerning nuclear issues.

News.Az