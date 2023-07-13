Iran behind foiled attack on Israel’s embassy in Azerbaijan – Israeli FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Wednesday said Iran was responsible for a foiled plot to attack the Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports citing The Times of Israel.

“Tehran stands behind the attempt,” Cohen said in a statement during an official visit to Serbia.

“Iranian terror is a global threat, as we saw in the past few days in Azerbaijan in an attempted attack against the Israeli Embassy in Baku, as well as in recent months in Cyprus and Greece in attempted attacks against Israelis and Jews,” Cohen said, adding Iran had funded and issued instructions to the terror cell that attempted the attack.

Cohen called for the international community to come together to oppose Iran’s terror activities.

The State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan earlier said that a foreign national who plotted a terrorist attack in the country had been detained.

The investigation revealed that Fawzan Mosa Khan, a citizen of Afghanistan (1990), conspired with other persons in advance to disrupt public stability in Azerbaijan, create panic among the population, and influence decision-making by state authorities and international organizations by plotting to commit a terrorist act to be accompanied by an explosion, fire or other similar events to result in the death of people, damage to their health and properties, and the occurrence of other dangerous situations, the State Security Service said in a statement, News.Az reports.

It became known that the said foreigner came to Azerbaijan from a foreign country to commit the mentioned criminal acts, and during his stay in Baku, he observed around a third country’s embassy building to determine the coordinates of the territory for plotting a terrorist act, identifying the persons, who may participate in the terrorist act, obtained firearms and explosives, contacted other persons and agreed to receive financial support for these purposes, the press release further adds.

Fawzan Mosa Khan was detained and a criminal case was launched against him by the Main Investigation Department of the State Security Service under Articles 28, 214.2.1 and 28, 214.2.3 (preparation for the commission of terrorist acts by using firearms and objects used as weapons in the case of a group of previously colluding persons) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

At present, complex investigative-operational and international legal procedural measures are being carried out by the State Security Service to fully determine the circle of persons who planned the terrorist act.

News.Az