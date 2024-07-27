Iran closes offices, banks due to extreme heat

+ ↺ − 16 px

All institutions, offices, and banks across in Iran will be closed on Sunday in order to sidestep health issues and energy consumption hike in extreme summer heat.



The Iranian government announced on Saturday that the institutions, save for emergency and service-providing centers, will be shut.Working hours were also cut short on Sunday as temperatures in many parts of the country, especially in the south, soared to up to 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit).The capital Tehran experienced 42 degrees Celsius on Friday and is expected to get close to its record 45.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday and Sunday.

