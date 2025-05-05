News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Weather
Tag:
Weather
UK sees sunniest year ever in 2025
17 Dec 2025-17:03
Torrential rain sparks life-threatening flood alerts across UK
01 Dec 2025-18:37
DC region on alert as nor’easter brings heavy rain and strong winds
12 Oct 2025-15:34
Istanbul experiences driest July in 65 years with record-low rainfall
23 Aug 2025-17:59
Hurricane Erin ranks among the fastest intensifying storms in Atlantic history
17 Aug 2025-16:57
Türkiye battles wildfires amid hottest July in 55 years
09 Aug 2025-15:31
Japan hits highest temperature on record
30 Jul 2025-22:17
UAE records a May high of 51.6°C
24 May 2025-18:31
Storm-hit southern France lacks water, more rain ahead
22 May 2025-20:43
EU scientists warn of worsening spring drought
05 May 2025-20:58
Latest News
ICE officer kills Minneapolis driver during immigration operation
US to control Venezuela oil sales "indefinitely"
How BITS Pilani is shaping India’s future through innovation and research
US expands visa bond rule to 38 countries
Oil falls as US boosts Venezuela oil involvement
Yemen's anti-Houthi forces oust separatist leader
US and Denmark to discuss Greenland next week, says Rubio
Ferrari once owned by Trump to auction for $1 million
Moscow demands US protect Russian crew on seized tanker
Zelensky says he lacks clear security pledge from allies
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31