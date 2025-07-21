Iran conducts suborbital test of Qased satellite carrier

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran conducted a suborbital test of its Qased satellite carrier on Monday, aiming to assess new technologies under development in the country's space program.

According to the report, the launch was designed to assess emerging capabilities in Iran’s aerospace sector, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.

"The results of this test will be used to improve the performance of Iran’s satellites and broader space systems," it said.

Such tests by Iran have previously drawn Western concern due to the dual-use potential of the launch vehicle, capable of delivering satellites or, potentially, ballistic payloads.

Iran’s space endeavors began in 2009 with the launch of the Omid (Hope) satellite. The government insists that its space activities are solely peaceful, yet the dual-use nature of space technology—capable of supporting both civilian and military operations—has raised alarms, particularly among the United States and its allies.

Iran’s January 2024 launch of the Soraya satellite aboard the Qaem 100 rocket drew condemnation from the European Troika (E3) – Britain, France, and Germany.

In a joint statement, the E3 expressed concern over Iran's ongoing missile tests, highlighting that the Qaem 100 launcher uses the same technology as Iran’s long-range ballistic missiles.

These launches enable Iran to test technologies that could potentially advance its ballistic missile program, the statement said.

The US has also consistently criticized Iran's satellite launches, citing violations of Security Council resolutions due to perceived connections with its ballistic missile program.

In September 2023, Iran deployed the Noor-3 imaging satellite into orbit, positioned at an altitude of 450 kilometers, utilizing a Qassed launch vehicle.

News.Az