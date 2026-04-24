Norris, Wiesberger share lead at China Open

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South Africa's Shaun Norris and Austria's Bernd Wiesberger moved into a share of the lead during second-round play at the 31st Volvo China Open on Friday, with the experienced duo holding a one-shot advantage midway through the tournament.

After 36 holes at Enhance Anting Golf Club, Norris (67) and Wiesberger (66) were tied at 12-under-par 130 in the DP World Tour and China Tour co-sanctioned event, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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China's Chai Bowen and Zhou Yanhan (69) sat one shot back in a tie for third. First-round leader Alejandro del Rey carded an even-par 71 to slip two strokes off the pace.

Australia's Tony Chen Kuangyu, who earned his place through the tournament's 36-hole qualifier, fired a 67 to sit three shots back, tied for sixth with France's Tom Vaillant (65) and the Netherlands' Darius van Driel (65).

Defending champion Wu Ashun improved with a 67 to comfortably make the cut at two under, finishing six shots behind the leaders.

Wiesberger, an eight-time DP World Tour winner, said his ball-striking was not as sharp as in his opening 64 but was pleased to grind out another low round. Starting from the 10th tee, he mixed seven birdies, including three in a row to open, with two bogeys.

"It was nice to actually get a round that low because it didn't feel quite as good as it did yesterday," Wiesberger said. "Sometimes you get over those days and get a good score out of it, and I did today."

Norris, who turns 44 next month, called his play "solid" as he carded five birdies and a bogey six at the 614-yard last in the hunt for his third DP World Tour title.

"I'm sort of hitting the ball in the right spot, missing it in the right spot. I'm giving myself a lot of good chances," Norris said. " I'm happy with where I am at the moment, especially after the long break, and looking forward to the rest of the weekend."

Scotland's Daniel Young recorded a hole-in-one at the 230-yard second hole, holing out with a four-iron to claim a Volvo EX90 model as the actual prize vehicle is being offered on the 205-yard 16th hole. It marked his eighth career ace and second in competition, as well as the tournament's first in six years.

News.Az