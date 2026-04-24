Explosions heard as smoke rises from Trafford Park - VIDEO

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A massive fire broke out in Trafford, with thick plumes of smoke seen rising near the Trafford Centre on the afternoon of April 24.

The fire appears to be coming from a warehouse or industrial building in Trafford Park, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Multiple eye witnesses have reported the blaze to the Manchester Evening News. One person said: "Big cloud of smoke near Trafford Centre/ Trafford park just wondered if you had any info as to want it is."

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: ""Crews are currently dealing with a fire at an industrial unit in Trafford Park.

News.Az