Iran ends wartime communications blackout, restores internet

Iran has fully restored internet, mobile, and landline services to pre-conflict levels following widespread disruptions during its recent war with Israel, Communications Minister Sattar Hashemi announced on Wednesday.

The blackout, which affected millions across the country, was described by Hashemi as a “forced situation” driven by national security concerns, News.Az reports, citing Iran International.

Iranian officials had accused Israel of exploiting digital networks for military operations during the 12-day conflict.

“I apologize to the people for the disruption,” Hashemi said in a televised statement, acknowledging the difficulties caused by the communication restrictions.

Some Iranian users regained access to previously banned platforms such as Instagram and WhatsApp without VPNs or IP-masking tools on Wednesday, according to the reformist Shargh newspaper. The paper cited changes in internet protocol settings as part of the ongoing restoration process.

Sources told Shargh the apparent unblocking is temporary and technical in nature, not a shift in policy on foreign platforms.

