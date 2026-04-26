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3.6-magnitude earthquake hits Inland Empire, Southern California

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3.6-magnitude earthquake hits Inland Empire, Southern California
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A preliminary 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Inland Empire, Southern California, on Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

The quake occurred at 8:44 a.m., about six miles north of Cabazon in Riverside County, at a depth of roughly eight miles.

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It was felt in parts of the Coachella Valley and as far west as Murrieta. No damage or injuries were reported.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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