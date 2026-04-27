6.2 earthquake hits Japan's Hokkaido days after 7.7 tremor

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A powerful earthquake struck northern Japan early Monday, intensifying concerns after a series of recent tremors and prompting warnings of more to come.

The 6.2-magnitude quake hit the southern part of Hokkaido at 5:23 a.m., according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, which revised its initial estimate upward. The tremor occurred at a depth of 83 kilometers, reducing the likelihood of widespread destruction, News.Az reports, citing SCMP.

Authorities confirmed that no tsunami warning was issued, and early assessments from the United States Geological Survey suggested minimal risk to life and property, largely due to the region’s relatively low population density, about 200 kilometers east of Sapporo.

Still, officials cautioned that secondary hazards remain a concern. Areas that experienced strong shaking could face increased risks of landslides and falling rocks.

The quake followed another tremor just hours earlier — a magnitude 5.0 event offshore south of Hokkaido — adding to a growing pattern of seismic activity.

The latest shocks come less than a week after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Iwate Prefecture, shaking buildings as far away as Tokyo and injuring several people. That earlier quake also triggered tsunami waves of up to 80 centimeters along parts of Japan’s northern coast.

After the 7.7 event, the Japan Meteorological Agency warned that the likelihood of another major earthquake — potentially magnitude 8.0 or higher — is currently elevated compared to normal conditions.

Japan remains one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world, positioned along the Pacific Ring of Fire where multiple tectonic plates converge. The country experiences roughly 1,500 earthquakes each year, accounting for a significant share of global seismic activity.

Memories of the devastating 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami — which triggered a deadly tsunami and nuclear crisis — continue to shape public awareness and emergency preparedness as new tremors strike.

News.Az