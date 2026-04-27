eBay down: API failure disrupts services

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The popular e-commerce giant eBay is currently dealing with a series of technical issues after a sharp surge in errors began late Sunday and continued into Monday.

According to real-time monitoring platforms, a major outage has affected key eBay functions, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Users report that “the API is down affecting any systems or functions that rely on it to operate,” creating widespread disruptions for third-party tools and services.

Although the website remains partially accessible, both buyers and sellers are facing ongoing difficulties, with “search not working and pages loading slowly” becoming a common experience.

The situation took a serious turn as the hacktivist group 313 Team claimed they were behind a “massive denial of services (DDoS)” attack.

Although eBay’s official status page often shows “all green,” the community is vocal about the struggle noting that “eBay says it’s unavailable” during critical checkout attempts.

With support channels largely silent or providing canned responses, one frustrated seller noted, “it is approaching 6 hours old” regarding the API downtime.

Engineers are reportedly investigating the root cause to restore full service.

News.Az