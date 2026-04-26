Kostyuk stuns Pegula to reach Madrid last 16

+ ↺ − 16 px

Marta Kostyuk defeated Jessica Pegula in straight sets to advance to the Round of 16 at the Mutua Madrid Open on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing WTA.

Both players entered the match unbeaten on clay this season, each holding a 6-0 record after winning titles in Rouen and Charleston.

Kostyuk maintained her streak with a 6-1, 6-4 victory in 1 hour and 13 minutes.

The win marked Kostyuk’s 13th career victory over a Top 10 opponent.

She will next face fellow American Caty McNally for a place in the quarterfinals.

McNally reached the fourth round of a WTA 1000 event for the first time after saving two match points to defeat Katerina Siniakova.

News.Az