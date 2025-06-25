Yandex metrika counter

Iran extends suspension of flights until Thursday: ministry

Iran extends suspension of flights until Thursday: ministry
Iran has extended the suspension of all domestic and international flights until Thursday afternoon, the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development said on Wednesday, citing passenger safety concerns following a recent conflict with Israel, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The decision was made "in light of recent developments and to ensure the safety and security of passengers and flights," ministry spokesperson Majid Akhavan said in a statement published on the ministry's website.

Iran closed its airspace on June 13 after Israeli airstrikes targeted Tehran and other locations. The extension of the closure comes despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire that took effect early Tuesday.

Separately, Alaeddin Rafi'zadeh, head of Iran's Public Administration and Recruitment Organization, said government offices and state-run institutions would resume normal working hours from Saturday, according to the semi-official Fars news agency. 


