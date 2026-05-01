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Tag:
Suspension
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Iran has warned that negotiations with the United States could be suspended if Israel continues its attacks on Lebanon, according to comments by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.02 Jun 2026-13:24
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The German city of Saarbrücken is set to suspend official contacts with Tbilisi over concerns about Georgia’s political trajectory, while formally maintaining the two cities’ long-standing sister-city partnership.20 May 2026-10:24
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Flights have reportedly been suspended at Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports, with airspace over the two major United Arab Emirates cities temporarily cleared, according to Iranian media reports.08 May 2026-10:32
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The Azerbaijani parliament has suspended cooperation with the European Parliament and ended its participation in the activities of the European Union–Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee, citing what it described as the European Parliament’s “destructive position”.01 May 2026-12:53
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