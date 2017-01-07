Iran eyes to increase gas export by over 7 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran plans to increase its gas export by more than 7 times within the 2016-2020 timeframe.

Currently Iran exports about 8 billion cubic meters of gas per year (bcm/y) to Turkey and barters about 300-400 mcm of gas with Armenia, in exchange for electricity, according to Trend.

However, according to an official document, prepared by National Iranian Gas Company, Iran plans to increase the volume of gas exports to about 70 bcm/y by 2020.

The gas demand for power sector is expected to increase by only 15 bcm/y to around 70 bcm/y, while the industrial sector would double the gas consumption to above 80 bcm/y by 2020.

Iran’s housing sector which consumes about 40 percent of the country’s total commercial gas production, would increase the gas usage very slightly from about 95 bcm/y in 2016 to a little more than 100 bcm/y in 2020.

In total, the commercial gas production would increase from about 240 bcm/y in 2016 to around 340 bcm/y.

News.Az

News.Az