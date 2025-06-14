Iran has never sought war, but does not hesitate to defend itself with force - Pezeshkian

Iran has never sought war, but does not hesitate to defend itself with power, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian said, News.Az reports.

“It is a mistake to believe that the Islamic Republic of Iran will accept irrational demands and double standards under pressure or sit at the negotiating table while Israel continues its attacks," he said.

In a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, Masoud Pezeshkian said that Israel’s aggression against Iran coincided with the process of negotiations and confidence-building in the nuclear field: “I came to power with the slogan of consensus within Iran and engagement with the world, but from day one, Israel sought to prevent the achievement of these goals by killing Martyr Haniyeh.”

Masoud Pezeshkian said that the Islamic Republic of Iran, based on its convictions and the fatwa of the Supreme Leader, has never sought to possess nuclear weapons, adding: “The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been ready to reach an understanding and agreement through dialogue and interaction.”

The French President also said in this telephone conversation that France is ready to cooperate more actively in the process of resolving the nuclear issue, saying: "France did not know about Israel's intention to attack Iran and was not involved in this issue, so we hope that these events will not harm cooperation and relations between us."

