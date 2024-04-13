Yandex metrika counter

Iran launches dozens of drones on Israel amid escalation

  • World
  • Share
Iran launches dozens of drones on Israel amid escalation

Iran launched dozens of drones towards Israel amid escalating tensions between the two rivals following last week’s attack on the Iranian Consulate in Syria, the Israeli army confirmed on Friday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency. 

Military spokesman Daniel Hagari said the drones will take between seven to nine hours to reach Israel.

He said there will be GPS disruptions as the military works to intercept the Iranian drones.

Israeli news website Walla, citing US and Israeli sources, confirmed Iran has initiated its attack on Israel and launched drones towards it.

News.Az 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      