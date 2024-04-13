Iran launches dozens of drones on Israel amid escalation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran launched dozens of drones towards Israel amid escalating tensions between the two rivals following last week’s attack on the Iranian Consulate in Syria, the Israeli army confirmed on Friday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Military spokesman Daniel Hagari said the drones will take between seven to nine hours to reach Israel.

He said there will be GPS disruptions as the military works to intercept the Iranian drones.

Israeli news website Walla, citing US and Israeli sources, confirmed Iran has initiated its attack on Israel and launched drones towards it.

News.Az

