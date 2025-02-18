Iran ready to resume talks with European Troika

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi expressed Tehran's readiness to engage in negotiations with the European troika, emphasizing that Iran does not tolerate threats and pressure, and will overcome the US' policy of maximum pressure.

Araqchi and Switzerland’s Special Envoy for the Middle East and North Africa Wolfgang Amadeus Bruelhart held a meeting on the sidelines of the 8th Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) conference in Muscat on Monday, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.

Araqchi highlighted the long-standing and positive relations between the two countries, both bilaterally and multilaterally, and commended Switzerland’s efforts as the protector of American interests. He also hailed Switzerland’s constructive role in promoting peace and stability in the region.

The Iranian foreign minister welcomed the upcoming political consultations between the two countries in Tehran and emphasized the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation.

Araqchi also referred to three rounds of negotiations between Iran and three European countries, reiterating Iran’s readiness to continue the discussions.

He stressed that Iran does not tolerate the language of threats or pressure, asserting that the policy of maximum pressure will certainly fail.

For his part, the Swiss envoy provided an overview of Switzerland’s efforts to promote global peace and stability, acknowledging Iran’s significant and influential role in the region.

He also underscored the importance of ongoing bilateral negotiations on various regional and international issues. Bruelhart reiterated Switzerland’s willingness to continue discussions and consultations, including at the upcoming round of talks in Tehran.

The two diplomats also talked about several topics of mutual interest in the regional and international affairs.

News.Az