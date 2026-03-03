Iran Red Crescent says 555 killed in US‑Israeli strikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) says 555 citizens have been killed across the country since Saturday, when Israel and the US began military strikes against Iran.

In a statement on Monday, the IRCS said that in one attack, Israeli and US forces targeted a school in Minab, in Hormozgan Province in southern Iran, killing at least 165 students and wounding 96 others, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

The IRCS added that Israeli and US forces have attacked more than 131 towns and cities across the country.

More than 100,000 IRCS members have been deployed nationwide to respond quickly to emergencies. Additionally, over four million volunteers are on high alert and ready to be deployed if needed, the statement concluded.

News.Az