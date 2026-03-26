Iran rejects US proposal, sets five conditions to end war: official

The official, who is familiar with the details of the proposal and spoke exclusively to Press TV, said Iran would not allow US President Donald Trump to dictate when the conflict ends, News.Az reports, citing Press TV.

“Iran will end the war when it decides to do so and when its own conditions are met,” the official said, emphasising Tehran’s resolve to continue its defence and inflict “heavy blows” on the enemy until its demands are fulfilled.

According to the official, Washington has been pursuing negotiations through various diplomatic channels, presenting proposals that Tehran views as “excessive” and disconnected from what he described as America’s failure on the battlefield.

The official drew parallels with two previous rounds of negotiations held in the spring and winter of 2025, characterising them as deceptive.

In both instances, the official said, the United States had no genuine intention of engaging in meaningful dialogue and subsequently carried out military aggression against Iran.

Tehran has therefore categorised the latest overture, delivered via a friendly regional intermediary, as a ploy to heighten tensions and has rejected it.

The official outlined five conditions under which Iran would agree to end the war:

A complete halt to “aggression and assassinations” by the enemy

The establishment of concrete mechanisms to ensure the war is not reimposed on the Islamic Republic

Guaranteed and clearly defined payment of war damages and reparations

An end to the war across all fronts and for all resistance groups involved throughout the region

Recognition of Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz as its natural and legal right, which it says guarantees the implementation of the other party’s commitments

The official said these conditions are in addition to demands previously presented by Tehran during the second round of negotiations in Geneva, held days before the United States and Israel carried out a fresh round of attacks on 28 February.

Iran has informed intermediaries acting in good faith that a ceasefire is contingent on the acceptance of all its conditions.

“No negotiations will be held prior to that,” the official said, reiterating that Iran’s defensive operations will continue until the conditions are met.

“The end of the war will occur when Iran decides it should end, not when Trump envisions its conclusion,” he added.