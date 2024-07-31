Iran reportedly convenes emergency meeting after killing of Hamas leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council convened an emergency meeting following the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

High-ranking officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attended the meeting at the residence of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, News.Az reports citing foreign media.Earlier today, a rocket attack targeted the residence of the Hamas leader in Tehran, resulting in the deaths of Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards.In response to the incident, Hamas issued a statement confirming that Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli attack.

News.Az