Iran reportedly convenes emergency meeting after killing of Hamas leader

Iran reportedly convenes emergency meeting after killing of Hamas leader

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council convened an emergency meeting following the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

High-ranking officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attended the meeting at the residence of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Earlier today, a rocket attack targeted the residence of the Hamas leader in Tehran, resulting in the deaths of Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards.

In response to the incident, Hamas issued a statement confirming that Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli attack.

