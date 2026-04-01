Iran reports steady growth in missile production and capabilities

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Iran’s missile production at key strategic bases is proceeding with notable consistency, according to a report.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) said production capacity at strategic sites is steadily increasing, alongside the continued deployment of ballistic missile launchers, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

According to the report, the Etemad missile is an upgraded version of the Emad, incorporating improvements derived from operational experience gained during the True Promise missions.

The report also highlighted significant advancements in guidance systems designed to evade missile defence networks.

It pointed to footage from Tuesday night’s aerospace operation by the IRGC, which showed a missile successfully passing through three interceptor missiles and striking its target with precision.

The report said that accumulated experience and innovative thinking within the armed forces are driving the continued growth of the country’s missile capabilities.

News.Az