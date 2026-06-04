UK Parliament may vote to ban Israeli soldiers

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MPs may consider voting to prohibit soldiers in the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) from entering the UK.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has tabled an amendment to the Armed Forces Bill to ban the entry of foreign soldiers from countries that are subject to war crimes investigations, News.Az reports, citing Declassified UK.

But the vote will only go ahead if the amendment is selected by the House of Commons Speaker, Lindsay Hoyle.

The move follows Declassified’s investigation earlier this year which found more than 2,000 British citizens have served in the IDF since October 2023.

Yet the British government has failed to keep track of the numbers, which can only be obtained directly from the IDF.

Returning soldiers are also not questioned about their activities in the region.

This is despite an array of scholars, lawyers and politicians warning that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

Last year a UN commission of inquiry found that “Israeli authorities at the highest echelons…have orchestrated a genocidal campaign for almost two years now with the specific intent to destroy the Palestinian group in Gaza”.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant.

And even the UK government has said it has “serious concerns” about Israel’s compliance with International Humanitarian Law – while former Labour minister Wes Streeting privately admitted: “Israel is committing war crimes before our eyes.”

The decision over whether to select Corbyn’s amendment to the Armed Forces Bill – and ask MPs to vote on it – is now down to Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Last year, Declassified revealed how Hoyle personally intervened to block the release of emails he sent to Israeli politicians.

It followed his “solidarity visit” to Israel in November 2023, and a photo opportunity with the country’s former ambassador to the UK, Tzipi Hotovely.

A campaign launched last week by Declassified and the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians (ICJP) is calling for the UK government to track the movements of Britons who have served in the IDF and subject them to secondary screening where necessary at ports of entry.

Corbyn told Declassified: “Israel has been committing genocide against the Palestinian people. The Visiting Forces Act cannot be used as a legal shield for its soldiers.

“The United Kingdom signed up to the Rome Statute. It is time our domestic law reflected that commitment.

“If a foreign military’s leaders stand accused of war crimes, they should not be receiving immunities and privileges on British soil. It’s that simple.”

He added: “Britain’s diplomatic support to Israel has served to normalise one of the greatest crimes of our time. It must end now.”

News.Az