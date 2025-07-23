Iran, Russia and China hold talks in Tehran on Iran's nuclear program

A trilateral meeting was held in Tehran on July 22 between representatives of Iran, Russia and China, News.Az reports citing Tasnim news agency.

The main topic of the talks was the resolution of the crisis surrounding Iran's nuclear program.

According to the report, the parties agreed to continue consultations and coordinate their activities to resolve the crisis over Iran's nuclear program.

The report notes that the meetings will continue at various levels in the coming weeks.

