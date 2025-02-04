Iran, Russia may sign contract on Rasht-Astara railway line's construction till spring

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran and Russia have agreed to sign a contract for the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway line by March 2025, Iran's ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali said, News.az reports citing TASS.

News.Az