Iran, Russia may sign contract on Rasht-Astara railway line's construction till spring

Iran and Russia have agreed to sign a contract for the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway line by March 2025, Iran's ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali said, News.az reports citing TASS.

According to the information, Iran's and Russia's transport ministers have reached an agreement to sign a deal for the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway section by March 2025.


