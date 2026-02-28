Iran's National Security Council urges residents to evacuate Tehran
Creator: Majid Asgaripour | Credit: via REUTERS
Iran's National Security Council has urged residents to evacuate the capital, Tehran.
Because of the situation, “you should, as far as possible and while maintaining calm, travel to other places and cities if you are able”, the country’s security body said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
By Ulviyya Salmanli