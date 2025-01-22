Iran's Supreme Court confirms death sentence for person who attacked the Azerbaijani embassy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death sentence for the perpetrator who attacked the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran has been confirmed by the Supreme Court, said Asghar Jahangir, spokesman for the Iranian Court and Justice System, News.az reports.

"The Supreme Court of Iran has confirmed the death sentence for the embassy attacker and the case has been sent to Tehran for execution," the spokesman said.Note that, on January 27, 2023, at around 08:30 in the morning Baku time, a terrorist attack took place against the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran. The attacker shot the head of the security service of the embassy, Orkhan Asgarov dead, seriously injuring two employees, Vasif Taghiyev and Mahir Imanov with a “Kalashnikov" brand assault rifle.Taghiyev Vasif Natiq was awarded a 1st-degree "Rashadat" order and Imanov Mahir Kamil was awarded “For Service to Motherland” medal.Yasin Huseynzada, who committed the terrorist attack, was detained.Following the incident, the activity of Embassy Azerbaijan to Iran was halted. The employees of the Embassy Azerbaijan to Iran were evacuated from Tehran to Baku on January 29, 2023. 53 people in total consisting of the employees of the Embassy and their family members returned to Motherland.The progress of the criminal case investigated in the Islamic Republic of Iran on the criminal incident that occurred is carefully monitored by the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan and regular contact is maintained with the other party.A trial was held for Yasin Huseynzadeh, who attacked the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran, for a year. The Iranian Ministry of Justice announced that he had been sentenced to death.

News.Az