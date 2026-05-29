Iran says no final understanding with US yet, rejects Trump’s “language of must”

Iran says no final understanding with US yet, rejects Trump’s “language of must”

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Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Friday that communications with the United States are continuing but no final understanding has been reached, rejecting what he described as attempts to dictate terms to Tehran.

“We said goodbye to the language of ‘must’ 47 years ago,” Baghaei told state television, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV. “None of the Western parties can use the language of ‘must’ when they talk about the Islamic Republic of Iran. We make our own decisions based on the interests and rights of the Iranian nation.”

His comments came hours after US President Donald Trump claimed on Truth Social that a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz was being lifted and said a decision on a potential agreement with Iran would be taken soon.

Baghaei described US maritime measures as “illegal from the start,” saying they violated both a ceasefire that took effect on 8 April and international rules on freedom of navigation.

“We have to see in practice whether they will actually follow through on their words or if this is just a propaganda claim,” he said. “If they do it, it means stopping a wrongful action they started weeks ago and should never have committed in the first place.”

He added that the Strait of Hormuz lies within the territorial waters of Iran and Oman, calling for coordination between the two countries to ensure maritime security.

“We are facing a special situation that we cannot ignore this experience,” he said. “Certainly Iran and Oman, as two responsible countries, must adopt mechanisms that preserve their national interests and security as coastal states and also give the international community assurance that shipping through this route is conducted safely.”

Baghaei also said Iran remains focused on ending the current conflict, adding that there are no ongoing negotiations on the nuclear issue.

News.Az