Iran says it struck US, Israeli targets in new missile wave

Iran says it struck US, Israeli targets in new missile wave

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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it has struck American-Israeli command centers, drone hangars, and pilot shelters in a new wave of missile attacks on military installations in the region.

In a statement, the IRGC said the targets were hit with ballistic missiles as part of the 87th wave of Operation True Promise 4, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

The IRGC’s public relations office said Iranian ballistic missiles, including liquid- and solid-fuel variants such as Emad, Qiam, and Khorramshahr-4, along with kamikaze drones, had “effectively” struck “command and control centers, drone hangars, weapons support warehouses, and hiding places of American-Zionist military personnel and pilots in various areas.”

According to the statement, the strikes targeted five US bases in the region, as well as military positions in the south, center, and north of Israeli-controlled territories, including Haifa Bay, Kiryat Shmona, Tel Aviv, Be’er Sheva, Dimona, al-Kharj, Jufair, and other locations.

“This combined, continuous, multi-stage operation began overnight and is still underway,” the statement said.

The IRGC reiterated that US bases and forces in the region, as well as Israeli “military and security centers” in the territories, are legitimate targets for Iran.

The statement also condemned an alleged Israeli attack on a water desalination plant in Kuwait, calling it “unlawful” and “inhumane,” and “a sign of the baseness and moral corruption of the Zionist occupiers.”

The IRGC also urged “countries of the West Asia region” to “remain vigilant against the sedition of the American-Zionist movement,” which it said seeks to destabilize and destroy the region.

News.Az