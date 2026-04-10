Iran sets conditions for US talks, demands Lebanon ceasefire

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Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has said negotiations with the United States cannot begin unless a ceasefire in Lebanon is implemented and Tehran’s frozen assets are released.

In a statement on Friday, he described the two measures as prior commitments that must be fulfilled before any talks take place, amid continuing tensions across the Middle East, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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His remarks come as diplomatic efforts intensify following a fragile ceasefire between Iran and the United States, which has been overshadowed by ongoing hostilities in Lebanon.

Iranian officials have repeatedly argued that the situation in Lebanon should be included in broader de-escalation efforts, warning that continued violence risks undermining negotiations.

Mr Qalibaf’s comments highlight Tehran’s attempt to link regional security concerns with economic demands, particularly the unfreezing of Iranian financial assets held abroad.

Analysts say the conditions may complicate already delicate talks, as Washington and its allies seek to stabilise the region while maintaining pressure on Iran over its nuclear and regional policies.

The United States has not formally responded to the latest demands, but previous exchanges between the two sides have exposed deep mistrust, with both accusing the other of undermining ceasefire terms.

With negotiations expected to take place in the coming days, the question of whether these preconditions will be met is likely to shape the next phase of diplomacy.

News.Az