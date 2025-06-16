Iran state TV resumes broadcasts after Israeli strike, vows to keep airing

Despite an Israeli airstrike on the IRIB Khabar TV building, an Iranian journalist continues reporting live on air. (Photo: video grab)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian state television has resumed live broadcasting following an Israeli strike on the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) headquarters.

“The Zionist regime, the enemy of the Iranian nation, minutes ago conducted a military operation against the Islamic Republic of Iran news network,” part of IRIB, says a senior official at the broadcasting service, Hassan Abedini, News.Az reports citing The Times of Israel.

“The regime [Israel] was unaware of the fact that the voice of the Islamic revolution and the great Iran will not be silenced with a military operation.”

News.Az