Iran threatens retaliation after U.S. seizes ship

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Iran’s military pledged to retaliate after the U.S. Navy opened fire on and seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship near the Strait of Hormuz, as part of the ongoing American military blockade.

While Vice President JD Vance and other U.S. negotiators appeared set to travel to Pakistan for a new round of peace talks, Iran's Foreign Ministry said "no decision has been made" on whether to hold new talks, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

With the ceasefire set to end Wednesday, President Donald Trump threatened to "knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran” if there is no deal.

The price of oil jumped sharply and stock futures tumbled as the renewed tensions over the critical Strait of Hormuz trade route added to days of dramatic ups and downs.

Iran’s forensics chief said nearly 3,400 people had been killed in the country since U.S.-Israeli strikes began Feb. 28. More than 2,200 people have been killed in Lebanon, 32 have been killed in Gulf states, and 23 have died in Israel. Thirteen U.S. service members have been killed, and two more died of noncombat causes.

News.Az