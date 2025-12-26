Iran to join trilateral naval drill, says commander

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani announced that the Islamic Republic plans to take part in an upcoming trilateral naval exercise, as part of its broader efforts to enhance regional and international naval cooperatinavy commander.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Iran’s northern port city of Nowshahr on Friday, Rear Admiral Irani said the Navy has so far played an active role in 12 different international events during the current Persian year, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He noted that these events have included scientific, professional, and sports activities, as well as participation in regional and extra-regional naval drills.

The commander added that within the framework of economic agreements, the Iranian Navy’s 103rd naval flotilla is set to take part in one of these exercises in the near future. He said the flotilla is currently en route to the drill and that the Iranian forces are expected to join the exercise within the coming week.

Rear Admiral Irani further stated that in addition to international drills, the Navy has planned to hold exercises in neighboring countries and in the oceanic region.

The commander finally unveiled plans for a trilateral naval drill, noting that the exercise will be held in the near future with the participation of a larger number of countries.

